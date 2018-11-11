The MLB rumor mill is churning as speculation continues to mount about the landing spots for free-agent superstars Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

Reports surfaced Sunday that the Mariners are shopping starting pitcher James Paxton. The market for the veteran left hander is "active" per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, with the Yankees and the Astros among the teams seeking Paxton's services.

Here's all of the latest rumors around baseball:

• The Padres "covet" Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez and are willing to deal pitching prospects in a potential deal. (Kevin Acee, San Diego Union-Tribune)

• Michael Brantley is not expected to rejoin the Indians. The veteran OF has received offers from Atlanta, Philadelphia and the White Sox. (Paul Hoynes, Cleveland.com)

• The market is hot for Astros utlility man Marwin Gonzalez, with "everyone but one team" interested. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The White Sox are a "player" for Mariners OF/DH Nelson Cruz (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Adrian Beltre will decide on returning for a 22nd season "within a week or so." (Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News)