MLB Rumors: Braves Eyeing Michael Brantley, Wilson Ramos In Free Agency

Here's all of the latest talk around the MLB rumor mill.

By Scooby Axson
November 12, 2018

It's awards week in Major League Baseball as some of the game's best will be honored for their excellent 2018 seasons.

But that is not going to stop the hot stove, as the rumor mill continues to churn with talks about where the most coveted playes and free agents will end up.

Manny Machado and Bryce Harper are two players expected to cash in big, with Harper already rumored to turn down a $300 million offer from the Washington Nationals.

Here's all of the latest rumors around baseball:

• The market for the veteran left hander is "active" with the Yankees and the Astros among the teams seeking Paxton's services. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Michael Brantley and catcher Wilson Ramos are among the Braves' top free-agent targets. (Mark Bownan, MLB.com)

• There is nearly a "zero chance" that Brantley will return to the Indians in 2019, (Terry Pluto, Cleveland Plain Dealer)

• Houston Astros second baseman says he expects to be "120 percent" ready by the start of Spring Training after knee surgery.

