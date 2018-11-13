While this week is primarily focused on baseball handing out its biggest award, the trading market is also heating up.

The deadline for the seven players who received qualifying offers has passed, as teams look to lock up players on long-term deals in preparation for next season.

Manny Machado and Bryce Harper head up the list of position players hitting the open market, and Patrick Corbin, Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel are pitchers that many teams are coveting.

Here's all of the latest rumors around baseball:

• New York Mets ace and Cy Young candidate Jacob deGrom says he is willing to explore a contract extension with the team. (MLB.com)

• Six players decline qualifying offers worth $17.9 million. A.J. Pollock, Bryce Harper, Craig Kimbrel, Patrick Corbin, Yasmani Grandal and Dallas Keuchel will each head into free agency seeking more lucrative deals.

• The only player to accept the qualifying offer from their team was Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu.

• The Philadelphia Phillies may be seeking an upgrade at third base, with an eye on Josh Donaldson or Mike Moustakas. Phillies third baseman ranked 18th in batting, 21st in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage last season. (Todd Zolecki, MLB.com)