Major League Baseball will announce a pair of media deals — one with Fox Sports and one with streaming service DAZN — as early as Thursday, reports Sports Business Daily

The announcement could come at the owners meetings in Atlanta as Fox executives are in the city.

The Fox deal will keep the MLB on Fox and FS1 through at least 2028. According to SBD, the media company agreed to an annual percentage increase into double digits. It will keep the World Series, All-Star Game and half of the playoffs on the network, in addition to carrying regular season games and Spanish-language rights. Plus it gives Fox the right to produce more games, along with expanded highlight, streaming and social rights.

Fox is currently in an eight-year deal with the MLB that pays $525 million annually though 2021.

The deal with DAZN will not include live games, but will feature live cut-ins.