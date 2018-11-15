The action has been quite slow during the free agent period in Major League Baseball, but there are still plenty of rumors concerning the hot stove.

The talk around Manny Machado is increasing everyday, from speculation about what kind of contract the All–Star shortstop might receive to which teams are vying for his services.

The same thing can be said about slugger Bryce Harper and several pitchers, who are expected to receive lucrative deals soon.

• The Cleveland Indians traded infielder Erik Gonzalez, right-handers Tahnaj Thomas and Dante Mendoza to the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Jordan Luplow and infielder Max Moroff.

• MLB owners are expected to vote to extend commissioner Rob Manfred’s contract. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora reached a contract extension with the team. Cora led the Red Sox to the World Series title in his first year at the helm. (Team announcement)

• Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner says Manny Machado's comments about not wanting to be “Johnny Hustle" are "troubling." (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• Yankees reliever Dellin Betances hopes his team Yanks lands Machado. The two were teammates for the Dominican Republic during the 2017 World Baseball Classic. (Bryan Hoch, MLB.com)

• The Oakland Athletics have interest in bringing catcher Kurt Suzuki back again. Suzuki spent seasons with the team for 2007–2012. (Susan Slusser, San Francisco Chronicle)

• First baseman Justin Bour has been placed on waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies. Teams have until Tuesday to trim rosters for the Rule 5 protection deadline. (Jim Salisbury, NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says he is not trying to buy the Detroit Tigers. (John Gallagher, Detroit Free Press)