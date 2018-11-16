The action has been quite slow during the free agent period in Major League Baseball, but there are still plenty of rumors concerning the hot stove.

A slew of teams are in the market for starting pitching, both in free agency and on the trade market. While Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are the offseason headliners, a string of top-line starters could soon be available. With the Winter Meetings less than a month away, expect the rumor mill to pick up in the coming weeks.

Here's all of the latest rumors around baseball:

• The Diamondbacks are "extensively shopping" SP Zack Greinke, who has $104.5 million left on his contract. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Padres "remain interested" in Mets SP Noah Syndergaard (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Dodgers "do not expect" catcher Yasmani Grandal to return in 2019. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

• Oakland has talked to former catcher Kurt Suzuki about a potential reuinion in 2019. (Susan Slusser, San Francisco Chronicle)

• The Astros and Marlins have "remained in contact" regarding a potential trade for catcher J.T. Realmuto. Miami insists on receiving one of Houston's top two prospects (OF Kyle Tucker, SP Forrest Whitley) in any potential deal. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Brewers have interest in free agent SP Anibal Sanchez. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

