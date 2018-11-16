Here's all of the latest talk around the MLB rumor mill.
The action has been quite slow during the free agent period in Major League Baseball, but there are still plenty of rumors concerning the hot stove.
A slew of teams are in the market for starting pitching, both in free agency and on the trade market. While Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are the offseason headliners, a string of top-line starters could soon be available. With the Winter Meetings less than a month away, expect the rumor mill to pick up in the coming weeks.
Here's all of the latest rumors around baseball:
• The Diamondbacks are "extensively shopping" SP Zack Greinke, who has $104.5 million left on his contract. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)
• The Padres "remain interested" in Mets SP Noah Syndergaard (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)
• The Dodgers "do not expect" catcher Yasmani Grandal to return in 2019. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)
• Oakland has talked to former catcher Kurt Suzuki about a potential reuinion in 2019. (Susan Slusser, San Francisco Chronicle)
• The Astros and Marlins have "remained in contact" regarding a potential trade for catcher J.T. Realmuto. Miami insists on receiving one of Houston's top two prospects (OF Kyle Tucker, SP Forrest Whitley) in any potential deal. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)
• The Brewers have interest in free agent SP Anibal Sanchez. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)
