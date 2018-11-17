Big name free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still top of mind for most keeping up with the latest MLB trade rumors, but some other names are churning throughout the rumor mill during Hot Stove season.

Several teams will continue the unending pursuit of bulking up their bullpens, while several top-line starters could soon be available for those not in the Harper or Machado markets.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Phillies are "expecting to spend money" in their pursuit of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. They might even "be a little bit stupid about it," owner John Middleton said at the MLB Owners Meetings. (Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY)​

• The Blue Jays traded infielder Aldemys Diaz to the Astros for Minor League right-hander Trent Thorton, 25, who has yet to make his big league debut. (Gregor Chisholm, MLB.com)

• The Astros are in the market for a new catcher after letting Brian McCann and Martin Maldonado hit free agency and are now in trade talks with the Marlins for J.T. Realmuto (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Padres "remain interested" in Mets starting right-hander Noah Syndergaard. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)