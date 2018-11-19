Indians Unveil New Alternate Home Uniform

The Cleveland Indians unveiled a new alternate home uniform option Monday.

The outfit includes a red jersey with blue script, as well as a blue cap with red script and bill.

We’re seein’ red in 2019! 🔴



Introducing our 2019 home alternates and home caps …https://t.co/yrP8hpV538#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/uMK63eeT5f — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 19, 2018

2018 marked the final season Cleveland used its Chief Wahoo logo and the team does not plan to replace it with a new one for 2019. The Indians will continue wearing the block C on their baseball caps. A shoulder patch for the 2019 All-Star Game, which will be played at Progressive Field on July 9, will be added to the upcoming season's uniforms.

After negotiations between MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and team owner Paul Dolan, it was announced in January that the club would stop using Chief Wahoo as its logo after the 2018 season. The league said the logo, which features a smiling Native American, was inappropriate for field use. The Indians have used the Chief Wahoo logo in some capacity since 1947.