Report: Yankees Acquire Mariners Ace James Paxton in Trade for Three Prospects

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Paxton went 11–6 in 2018 with a 3.76 ERA

By Michael Shapiro
November 19, 2018

The Yankees have traded for Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan.

New York will send a trio of prospects in the deal, according to MLB.com's Greg Johns. The package is headlined by starting pitchers Justus Sheffield and Erik Swanson and also includes outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams. Sheffield is the Yankees' No. 1 prospect per MLB.com

Paxton went 11–6 in 2018 with a 3.76 ERA. He struck out 208 batters and led MLB in complete games. The six-year veteran has a 3.42 career ERA.

New York ranked No. 5 in the American League in ERA in 2018. Three of the Yankees' starters ended the year with 10-plus wins and were led by a 19–8 season from Luis Severino.

The Mariners ended 2018 with a 89–73 record for third place in the AL West. The Yankees won 100 games for the first time since 2009 but lost to the Red Sox in the ALDS. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)