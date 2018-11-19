The Yankees have traded for Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan.

New York will send a trio of prospects in the deal, according to MLB.com's Greg Johns. The package is headlined by starting pitchers Justus Sheffield and Erik Swanson and also includes outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams. Sheffield is the Yankees' No. 1 prospect per MLB.com.

Paxton went 11–6 in 2018 with a 3.76 ERA. He struck out 208 batters and led MLB in complete games. The six-year veteran has a 3.42 career ERA.

New York ranked No. 5 in the American League in ERA in 2018. Three of the Yankees' starters ended the year with 10-plus wins and were led by a 19–8 season from Luis Severino.

The Mariners ended 2018 with a 89–73 record for third place in the AL West. The Yankees won 100 games for the first time since 2009 but lost to the Red Sox in the ALDS.