MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees, Mets In Mix For Bryce Harper

Here's all of the latest talk around the MLB rumor mill.

By Scooby Axson
November 22, 2018

The hot stove is just starting to heat up.

The Yankees made the first significant move, trading for Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton and sending three prospects back to Seattle.

The top free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, are expected to receive some of the biggest contracts in baseball history with a number of teams will to shell out the cash to sign one of the top stars in the league.

REITER: Ranking Manny Machado, Bryce Harper and baseball's top free agents

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Mariners have contacted pitcher Mike Leake but not Jean Segura about waiving his no–trade clause in possible deal to the San Diego Padres. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Reds and closer Raisel Iglesias agreed to a three-year deal, worth $24.12 million. The 28–year old Iglesias had 30 saves for the Reds in 2018. (Team announcement)

• Both the Yankees and Mets continue to show interest in Bryce Harper. (Jon Heyman, FanCred)

• Some teams doubt that Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto will be traded this offseason. (Buster Olney, ESPN.com)

• The Twins are seeking a longer-term fit at first baae after the retirement of Joe Mauer. (Dan Hayes, The Athletic)

