Moves are being made as hot stove season continues to heat up.

The hunt for starting pitchers continues as rumors surrounding superstar free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado quiet a bit for the time being. Teams are willing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements, with Harper and Machado expected to take home the largest paydays this offseason.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Yankees are not expected to pursue Mets SP Noah Syndergaard, if the Mets do decide to trade him. (Andy Martino, SNY)

• The Yankees reportedly talked to the Mariners about shortstop Jean Segura before narrowing their discussion to left-handed pitcher James Paxton, who was acquired by New York from Seattle earlier this week. The Yankees need a shortstop to fill Didi Gregorius's spot as the Yankees' regular starter recovers from Tommy John surgery. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Phillies have interest in Mariners closer Edwin Diaz but it seems unlikely Seattle would trade him. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Cardinals are "maintaining interest" in OF Michael Brantley, although he's not at the top of their to-do list. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Seibu Lions of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball have announced that they will post 27-year-old left hander Yusei Kikuchi for Major League teams in early December. The negotiating window will begin on Dec. 5. (the Japan Times)