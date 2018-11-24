MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Will Not Pursue Mets Pitcher Noah Syndergaard

The Yankees are making moves this offseason, but acquiring Mets' Noah Syndergaard apparently won't be one of them.

By Emily Caron
November 24, 2018

Moves are being made as hot stove season continues to heat up. 

The hunt for starting pitchers continues as rumors surrounding superstar free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado quiet a bit for the time being. Teams are willing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements, with Harper and Machado expected to take home the largest paydays this offseason.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Yankees are not expected to pursue Mets SP Noah Syndergaard, if the Mets do decide to trade him. (Andy Martino, SNY)

• The Yankees reportedly talked to the Mariners about shortstop Jean Segura before narrowing their discussion to left-handed pitcher James Paxton, who was acquired by New York from Seattle earlier this week. The Yankees need a shortstop to fill Didi Gregorius's spot as the Yankees' regular starter recovers from Tommy John surgery. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Phillies have interest in Mariners closer Edwin Diaz but it seems unlikely Seattle would trade him. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Cardinals are "maintaining interest" in OF Michael Brantley, although he's not at the top of their to-do list. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Seibu Lions of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball have announced that they will post 27-year-old left hander Yusei Kikuchi for Major League teams in early December. The negotiating window will begin on Dec. 5. (the Japan Times)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)