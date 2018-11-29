Report: Possible Mets Trade for Mariners' Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz has 'Significant Momentum'

The Mets and Mariners are reportedly making progress on a big trade. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 29, 2018

The Mets are nearing a trade to acquire Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz from the Mariners, reports Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan.

Cano appeared in 80 games last season, missing half the season after being suspended in May for violating the league's joint drug agreement. He hit .303 on the year, tallying 50 RBIs. 

The eight-time All-Star will be making a return to New York if the deal is completed after playing the first nine years of his career with the Yankees. Cano is a .304 lifetime hitter with 311 career homers. His best season came in 2016, when he hit 39 home runs and tallied 103 RBIs for the Mariners. 

Diaz reached his first All-Star game in 2018. The third-year reliever led the MLB in saves with 57 last year, striking out 124 batters in 77 innings. 

Two top Mets prospects are "in discussion" for a potential deal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Seattle could receive OF Jarred Kelenic, New York's first-round pick in 2018, and RHP Justin Dunn, the Mets' top selection in 2016. Kelenic is the Mets' No. 3 prospect per MLB.com, with Dunn ranked No. 4.

Seattle is looking to shed payroll and acquire young assets after finishing third in the AL West in 2018. The Mets ended the year 77–85, finishing fourth in the NL East for the second-straight season. 

Cano must waive his no-trade clause to join the Mets, and he is expected to do so if a trade is completed, Passan reports. Cano has $120 million left on his contract through 2023.  

.
