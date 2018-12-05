Former Miami Marlins president David Samson claimed the San Diego Padres kept a real and fake copy of medical records on players, according to the Miami Herald.

"The Padres lied," Samson said. "They had an entire medical file on a player and didn’t disclose it. Two sets of medical records is what they had. [Padres general manager] A.J. Preller shouldn’t be allowed in the game. It’s beyond comprehension that he’s still working. They did it to the Red Sox. There are a lot of things you mess with, but you don’t mess with that."

In 2016, the Marlins and Padres agreed to a seven-player deal that sent right-handers Andrew Cashner and Colin Rea to Miami. However, Rea suffered an elbow strain in his first start with the Marlins and was sent back to San Diego.

Major League Baseball suspended Preller in September 2016 for 30 days without pay after the Padres withheld medical information on left-hander Drew Pomeranz in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

When asked about Samson's claims, Padres spokesperson Craig Hughner told the Miami Herald he could not give a response at this time.

Samson also revealed that the Marlins tried to trade right-hander Jose Fernandez to the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 2016 season, which was less than a year before his death in a boating accident and after he turned down an extension offer. The former Marlins president said a five-for-one trade would have included Arizona sending left-hander Patrick Corbin, second baseman Brandon Drury and center fielder A.J. Pollock to Miami in exchange for Fernandez.

"Arizona turned it down," Samson said. "We thought it was going to happen but we never had any agreement."