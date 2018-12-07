There are just three days until the Winter Meetings kick off of Monday and the Hot Stove is appropriately heating up ahead of time as teams prepare to part ways with big money for needed additions.

Big name free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still expected to take home the largest paydays this offseason, but it's been pitcher Patrick Corbin and All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt who have made headlines this week.

Corbin agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals while the Cardinals picked up Goldschmidt in a trade, which should make the NL Central race more interesting.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Twins have signed second baseman Jonathan Schoop to a one-year, $7M deal. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto indicated that Seattle will not be trading star right fielder Mitch Haniger or pitcher Felix Hernandez this offseason. (Jon Heyman, FanCred)

• The Angels traded LHP Jose Alvarez to the Phillies for right handed reliever Luis Garcia. (Jeff Fletcher, Orange County Register)

• The bullpen has become a clear priority for the Cubs approach the Winter Meetings. General manager Theo Epstein said pitcher Brandon Morrow may not be available by Opening Day 2019 after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his elbow in early November (Patrick Mooney, The Athletic)

• Houston has signed free agent catcher Robinson Chirinos to a one-year deal for the 2019 season. Chirinos, 34, spent his 2018 season with the Rangers. (Houston Astros, Twitter)

• The Cubs announced their 2019 coaching staff Thursday, including the hiring of pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, assistant hitting coach Terrmel Sledge and quality assurance coach Chris Denorfia. (Chicago Cubs, Twitter)