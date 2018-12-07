Police Arrest Four People Suspected of Robbing Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo in Fatal Crash

Getty Images

Authorities said the players may have been the targets a criminal act.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 07, 2018

Police have arrested four people suspected of robbing former Angels infielder Luis Valbuena and former Pirates second baseman José Castillo after the two players were killed in a car crash in Venezuela early Friday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Times, authorities believe Valbuena and Castillo, along with two passengers who survived, may have been targets of criminal behavior by groups in Venezuela who are known for throwing rocks onto roadways to disable cars and rob the occupants. Julio León Heredia, the governor of Yaracuy in Venezuela, said the four suspects arrested by police were found with Valbuena's and Castillo's personal belongings.

Valbuena, 33, and 37-year-old Castillo in Venezuela playing in the country's winter league and were teammates on the Venezuelan winter ball club Cardinales de Lara. The two were on their way home after a game on Thursday night when their car reportedly collided with a rock that slid onto the road, per the Venezuelan baseball website BeisbolPlay.

Valbuena played 11 seasons in the majors and last played for the Angels in 2018 before being released in August. He finished his career with a .226 batting average with 114 home runs and 367 RBIs.

Castillo played five seasons in the majors from 2004 to 2008 and had stints with with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants before finishing his career with the Astros, recording a career .254 batting average with 39 home runs and 218 RBIs.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)