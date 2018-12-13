Report: Mariners Acquire Edwin Encarnacion, Trade Carlos Santana to Indians

Encarnacion hit 32 homers and drove in 107 runs in 2018.

By Michael Shapiro
December 13, 2018

The Mariners acquired first baseman and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion in a three-team trade with the Indians and Rays on Thursday, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan. Newly-acquired first baseman Carlos Santana will reportedly go to Cleveland in the deal. 

Encarnacion spent the last two seasons in Cleveland and has hit 60 homers since 2017. The three-time All-Star tallied 107 RBI in each of the last two seasons. 

Santana spent his first eight seasons in Cleveland before signing with the Phillies last winter. Santana hit .229 in Philadelphia, driving in 86 RBI. The Indians will also receive first baseman Jake Bauers in the deal. 

The Rays recieve infielder Yandy Diaz in exchange for Bauers. Diaz has registered 265 career at-bats over the last two seasons. He hit .312 in 2018. 

