The Minnesota Twins will retire Joe Mauer's No. 7 this summer, the team announced the decision on Tuesday during a ceremony at his alma mater, Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Joe Mauer retired from Major League Baseball in November after a 15-year career with the Twins.

Following the announcement, Mauer said, "Wow."

Gov. Mark Dayton also declared Tuesday to be Joe Mauer Day in Minnesota.

Mauer's final game for the Twins came Sept. 30 when the Twins celebrated a 5-4 win over the White Sox as Joe Mauer Day. Throughout his career, Mauer played as a catcher, first baseman and designated hitter. While Mauer started at first, in the ninth inning, he emerged from the dugout in his catching gear. It was the first time he’d worn it since late 2013, when a series of concussions forced him to move to first base.

Mauer retired in the final year of an eight-year, $184 million contract because of health reasons related to his concussions.

Mauer won three consecutive Gold Glove Awards (2008–2010) and he won the 2009 AL MVP Award. He is a six-time All-Star. He was the No. 1 overall pick of the of 2001 MLB draft and made his Twins debut in 2004.

The 35-year-old Mauer joins Harmon Killebrew (No. 3), Tony Oliva (No. 6), Tom Kelly (10), Kent Hrbek (No. 14), Bert Blyleven (No. 28), Rod Carew (No. 29) and Kirby Puckett (No. 34) as former Twins with retired numbers.