MLB Trade Rumors: Indians Continue to Discuss Corey Kluber Trade

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the MLB offseason heats up.

By Scooby Axson
December 20, 2018

Now that the Winter Meetings are over, teams are continuing to make deals to try to bolster their rosters before catchers and pitchers report to spring training in about two months.

The two biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, are still available and so far the biggest signing of the offseason has gone to pitcher Patrick Corbin, who signed a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals.

Expect a flurry of activity before the end of the year.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• Trade talks with the Indians over starter Corey Kluber have continued this week. The Dodgers, Brewers, Phillies and Reds are among the teams interested in Kluber. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Giants are close to a deal with ambidextrous reliever Pat Venditte. He posted a 2.57 ERA in 15 appearances with the Dodgers last season. (Alex Pavlovic, NBCS)

• The Yankees dined with Machado and his wife as the All-Star shortstop continues his free-agent tours. Machado will meet with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)

