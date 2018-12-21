Report: CC Sabathia Underwent Heart Surgery Earlier This Month, Expected at Spring Training

Sabathia is expected to report to spring training on schedule.

By Jenna West
December 21, 2018

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia underwent an angioplasty for a blocked artery ten days ago, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Sabathia, 38, started experiencing symptoms of acid reflux and heartburn. He also noticed he was sweating more while using an exercise bike. The lefthander was told he had a blockage in an artery leading to his heart and needed to have a stint inserted, reports Rosenthal. 

Sabathia underwent the procedure on Dec. 11 and will report as scheduled with pitchers and catchers to spring training, the pitcher's agent, Kyle Thousand, told Rosenthal. 

"We are thankful that CC was smart enough to convey his symptoms to our medical staff," Yankkes GM Brian Cashman said in a statement, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. "We are also encouraged that the procedure CC underwent was performed as planned. He is such a dynamic person beyond his excellence on the field, and we will proceed with his health at the forefront of our priorities."

Sabathia has already resumed limited activity and can continue with his normal offseason routine if he passes a stress test on Jan. 8.

The pitcher is entering his 19th Major League season. He signed a one-year, $8 million deal on Nov. 7 to return to the Yankees.

Last season, Sabathia recorded a 3.65 ERA with 140 strike outs in 153 innings pitched.

