The 2018 calendar year is winding down and so is the MLB hot stove. Christmas Day was relatively quiet, but the rumor mill is still churning.

The offseason's biggest free agents–Bryce Harper and Manny Machado–remain on the market. The Winter Meetings produced a handful of signings, including Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140 million deal with the Nationals.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Yankees and Reds are still trying to work out a Sonny Gray deal. The hold up is in the return that New York would get from Cincinnati. The Yankees don’t seek very top prospects, but the ones just below, Double-A and Triple-A pitchers, are players that the Reds prefer not to trade. (Jon Heyman, Fan Cred)

• The Rays have signed right-hander Charlie Morton to a conditional two-year, $30 million deal. (Tampa Bay Rays)

• The Athletics have re-signed RHP Mike Fiers to a two-year contract. He split last season with Detroit and Oakland, going 12-8 with a 3.56 ERA in 31 games overall. (Oakland Athletics)

• The Cubs signed former A's right-hander Kendall Graveman to a one-year contract with a club option for the 2020 season. (Chicago Cubs)

• The Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization announced this week that they’ve signed former Angels infielder Jose Miguel Fernandez to a one-year contract. (Yonhap News Agency)