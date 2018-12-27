The 2018 calendar year is winding down and so is the MLB hot stove. Christmas Day was relatively quiet, but the rumor mill is still churning.

The offseason's biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, remain on the market and could be expected to sign big deals at the beginning of the year.

The Winter Meetings produced a handful of signings, including Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140 million deal with the Nationals.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• At least five teams are involved with the Indians to try to lock down a trade for pitcher Corey Kluber. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Padres are one of the teams inquiriing about Kluber, and are also interested in Marcus Stroman. (Kevin Acee, San Diego Union Tribune)

• The Brewers and Washington Nationals are among the teams that are in play for veteran Jed Lowrie. Lowrie spent the last three seasons with the Oakland Athletics. (Jamal Collier, MLB.com)

• The Rangers are still searching for help at catcher, even though the team isn't expected to be in the mix for J.T. Realmuto. (T.R. Sullivan, MLB.com)