MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Think They're Front Runners for Manny Machado

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the MLB offseason heats up.

By Michael Shapiro
December 28, 2018

Christmas Day was relatively quiet, but the MLB rumor mill is still churning. The offseason's biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, remain on the market and are expected to sign big deals at the beginning of the new year.

The Winter Meetings produced a handful of signings, including Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140 million deal with the Washington Nationals.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Yankees believe they are "still the favorites" to land Manny Machado in free agency. (Pete Caldera, North Jersey Record)

• RHP Matt Shoemaker has agreed to a one-year deal with the Blue Jays. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports)

• The Brewers are in trade talks with the Yankees for SP Sonny Gray. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Angels are interested in free agent reliever David Robertson. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Utility infielder Josh Harrison has interest from a slate of teams including the Nationals, Reds, Rangers, Yankees and Dodgers. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Cardinals are not in the market for free-agent OF Bryce Harper. (Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• The Red Sox and White Sox are interested in free agent reliever Adam Ottavinco. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)