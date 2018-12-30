MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies, Astros 'Very Interested' in Diamondbacks SP Robbie Ray

By Michael Shapiro
December 30, 2018

Christmas Day was relatively quiet, but the MLB rumor mill is still churning. The offseason's biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, remain on the market and are expected to sign big deals at the beginning of the new year.

The Winter Meetings produced a handful of signings, including Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140 million deal with the Washington Nationals.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Astros and Phillies are "very interested" in Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray. (Nick Cafardo, Boston Globe)

• The Yankees are eyeing Adam Ottavino, Zach Britton and David Robertson as they wait on Manny Machado's decision. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Rays, White Sox and Astros are interested in Mariners DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• Catcher Yasmani Grandal turned down a four-year, $60 million offer from the Mets. (Jorge Castillo, Los Angeles Times)

• The Nationals have reached out to Marwin Gonzalez and Jed Lowrie regarding their opening at second base. (Jamal Collier, MLB.com)

• The Braves will "entertain a reunion" with closer Cragi Kimbrel if his market drops. (Mark Bowman, MLB.com

