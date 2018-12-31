It's almost 2019 and plenty of teams are still looking to secure their rosters for the upcoming season. The rumor mill continues to churn with free agents like Manny Machado and Bryce Harper still on the market. The offseason's biggest free agents are expected to sign big deals after the start of the upcoming year.

Pitchers continue to receive some of the most buzz this offseason, with Patrick Corbin making a big splash at the Winter Meetings by signing a six-year, $140 deal with the Washington Nationals.

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:

• The Reds have been in contact with free-agent pitcher Derek Holland this offseason. Holland, an Ohio native, prefers pitching for National League clubs. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Braves may "entertain a reunion" with closer Craig Kimbrel if his market drops and he's willing to accept a three-year deal. (Mark Bowman, MLB.com)

• The Nationals have reached out to Marwin Gonzalez and Jed Lowrie regarding their opening at second base. (Jamal Collier, MLB.com)

• The Astros and Phillies are "very interested" in Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray. (Nick Cafardo, The Boston Globe)

• The Yankees are eyeing Adam Ottavino, Zach Britton and David Robertson as they wait on Manny Machado's decision. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)