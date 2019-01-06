The close to 2018 was relatively quiet, but the MLB rumor mill is still churning. The offseason's biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, remain on the market and are expected to sign big deals at the beginning of the new year.

The Winter Meetings produced a handful of signings, including Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140 million deal with the Washington Nationals.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Red Sox discussed trades involving OF Jackie Bradley Jr. during the Winter Meetings. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Braves "aren't inclined" to pursue closer Craig Kimbrel. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Rangers are in the bullpen market, eyeing RHP Adam Ottavino. (Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News)

• The Angels were finalists for reliever Zach Britton before he signed with the Yankees. (Dan Connolly, The Athletic)

• The Mets could pursue LHP's Derek Holland and Josh Tomlin as they look to round out their rotation. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Sonny Gray could be on the Yankees' roster to begin the season. (Bryan Hoch, MLB.com)

• The Giants could deal relievers Will Smith and Tony Watson in order to upgrade their roster. (Henry Schulman, San Francisco Chronicle)