MLB Trade Rumors: Braves, Marlins Continue to Discuss J.T. Realmuto Deal

By Michael Shapiro
January 10, 2019

The MLB offseason's Hot Stove has completely frozen over the past couple of weeks, but Manny Machado and Bryce Harper continue to stir the pot and the rumor mill will keep churning.

Both superstar free agents are expected to command near record salaries.

Last month's Winter Meetings produced a few signing, including Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140 million deal with the Washington Nationals.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Braves and Marlines have discussed a trade regarding catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Craig Mish, Sirius XM)

• RHP Shelby Miller signed a one-year deal with the Rangers. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Rangers have shown interst in utility infielder Josh Harrison. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Indians signed catcher Kevin Plawecki agreed to a one-year contract. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Braves and Tigers discussions surrounding OF Nick Castellanos "have not progressed" over the last month. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• Free-agent SP Dallas Keuchel is expected to wait on Bryce Harper and Manny Machado before signing with a new team. (Ken Rosenthal, MLB Network)

• The White Sox and Phillies could be interested in 3B Mike Moustakas if they miss out on the Manny Machado sweepstakes. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

