MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees' Talks With Manny Machado 'Dormant' After D.J. LeMahieu Signing

By Michael Shapiro
January 13, 2019

With a little more than a month before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, the two biggest free agents of this offseason still have yet to sign deals.

The Phillies and White Sox are the Manny Machado frontrunners, while Harper met with the Phillies brass in his hometown of Las Vegas this weekend, and could command a contract worth $300 million.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Yankees talks with Manny Machado are "either dormant or completely dead." (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Padres and Indians remain in contact regarding a potential Corey Kluber trade. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Phillies are "optimistic" they will land Bryce Harper or Manny Machado after meeting with Harper on Saturday. (Matt Breen, Philadelphia Inquirer)

• The Rangers have discussed adding Josh Harrison and Yangervis Solarte to their infield after Adrian Beltre's retirement and their trade of Jurickson Profar. (Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News)

• Reliever John Axford hopes to return to the Blue Jays. (Ben Nicholson-Smith, Sportsnet)

• Wil Myers will be a full-time outfielder in San Diego in 2019. (Kevin Acee, San Diego Tribune)

 

