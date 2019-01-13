Report: Oakland A's to Meet With Kyler Murray to Discuss Entering NFL Draft

The A's selected Kyler Murray with the No. 9 pick in the 2018 MLB draft.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 13, 2019

A contingent led by Oakland A's team president Billy Beane will meet with Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray on Sunday in hopes of getting him to skip the 2019 NFL draft, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Murray was taken by the A's with the No. 9 pick in the 2018 MLB draft and then went on to play his final season of college football with Oklahoma. He led the Sooners to a Big 12 title and a trip to the College Football Playoff, but they were eliminated in the semifinals.

Murray has until Monday to declare for the NFL draft, and then he has an additional 72 hours to change his mind after he declares, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com.

In what might have been his final season playing football, Murray tossed for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes and rushing for 1,001 yards and 12 additional scores.

