The Oakland Athletics expect Oklahoma standout Kyler Murray to choose football and enter the NFL draft prior to Sunday's deadline, reports Susan Slusser and Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Murray played both football and baseball for the Sooners, winning the Heisman Trophy this season. He led Oklahoma to a 12–1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff by throwing for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also ran for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns. Oklahoma lost to Alabama in the semifinals. Last spring, Murray was a star centerfielder with a .296 batting average and 10 home runs.

He was the ninth pick in the 2018 MLB draft by the Oakland A's and was paid almost $5 million as a bonus.

With an award winning-season, there was speculation he'd stay a senior season. His agent, Scott Boras, had insisted Murray was committed to playing professional baseball and would attend Spring Training.

Earlier this week, it was reported Murray would have to pick between baseball and football because of the difficulties that come with learning and playing quarterback in the NFL.

Per the Chronicle, Murray's decision to enter the NFL draft does not guarantee that he will reject his $4.66 mililion deal with the A's outright. But it does increase the likelihood he plays pro football rather than baseball. Murray would have to return his signing bonus to Oakland if he does not play for the club.

Murray has an invite to the Athletics' spring training camp next month. Position players are scheduled to report on Feb. 15. The NFL Combine is scheduled to take place on Feb. 26.