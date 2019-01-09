Report: Heisman Winner Kyler Murray Won't Play Both Football, Baseball

Murray has until Sunday to declare for the NFL draft.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 09, 2019

Heisman winner Kyler Murray will not play in both the NFL and the MLB, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

The Chronicle reports that Murray will have to pick one sport "because the demands of learning and playing quarterback in the NFL would preclude him from playing professional baseball."

Murray has until Sunday to declare for the 2019 NFL draft.

Murray played both sports at Oklahoma and won the Heisman Trophy this season. He led Oklahoma to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff by throwing for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also ran for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns. Oklahoma lost to Alabama in the semifinals. Last spring, Murray was a star centerfielder with a .296 batting average and 10 home runs.

He was the ninth pick in the 2018 MLB draft by the Oakland A's and was paid almost $5 million with his bonus bonus. With an award winning-season, there's been speculation he'd stay a senior season. His agent, Scott Boras, has insisted that Murray is committed to playing professional baseball and will be in Spring Training with the A's in 2019.

Running back Bo Jackson and defensive back Deion Sanders played in both the NFL and MLB in the 1980s and 1990s. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)