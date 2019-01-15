Former Pitcher John Wetteland Arrested on Child Sex Abuse Charge

Former All-Star pitcher John Wetteland was arrested on a child sex abuse charge Monday.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 15, 2019

Former All-Star pitcher John Wetteland was arrested on a child sex abuse charge Monday, according to Denton County jail records.

The 52-year-old Wetteland is accused of continuously sexually abusing a child under the age of 14. Wetteland posted $25,000 bond.

The Dallas Morning News reports Wetteland has coached baseball and taught Bible studies at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, but there is no connection to the school at this time. 

During a 12-year career, Wetteland pitched for the Yankees, Dodgers, Expos and Rangers. He retired as the Rangers' all-time saves leader with 150 after the 2000 season. He was inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame in 2005.

Wetteland won the 1996 World Series with the Yankees and was named the World Series MVP. He is a three-time All-Star.

After his playing career, Wetteland worked with the Nationals and Mariners.

