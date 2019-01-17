With spring training report dates less than a month away, the two biggest free agents of the offseason are still on the market.

Manny Machado and Bryce Harper have yet to ink deals, but teams have emerged as frontrunners. For Machado, the White Sox and Phillies look to be the favorites, with Chicago reportedly offering him an eight-year contract upward of $250 million.

The White Sox have also tried luring Machado by signing players close to him. The Phillies also appear at the top of Harper's list and team officials met with the superstar over the weekend in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Until the two stars sign deals, the Hot Stove will remain cooled.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The agent for Manny Machado is upset at the way reports have linked his client to certain teams, calling them 'completely wrong' when it comes to the White Sox offer. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Phillies, Nationals and Chicago White Sox are the only three teams left in the Bryce Harper sweepstakes. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB.com)

• Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund will be suspended 80 games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. (Blair Kerkhoff, Kansas City Star)

• The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired INF/OF Tim Locastro from the New York Yankees for pitcher Ronald Roman and cash considerations. (Team announcement)