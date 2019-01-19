Cubs to Launch Their Own Sports Network in 2020

The Cubs hope to have the network running in time for next year's spring training.

By Associated Press
January 19, 2019

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs are launching their own sports network.

President of business operations Crane Kenney said the team hopes to have it running in time for spring training next year.

"You’ll have a Cubs channel," he said at the team’s annual fan convention on Saturday. "We’ll launch in 2020."

Kenney said the Cubs will have a "strategic partner," though he wouldn’t reveal any names, and teams from outside Chicago could be involved with the network. He said more details likely will be released in the next month.

"We have a really good sense of who our partner is," he said. "We’re involved in a multidimensional negotiation. It’s not just us and a partner. It’s us, our partner and multiple others. There’s just some moving details."

The Cubs have been partners with the White Sox, NBA’s Bulls, NHL’s Blackhawks and NBC Sports Chicago — formerly Comcast SportsNet Chicago — since 2004. That deal expires this year.

The other three teams announced a multiyear contract with NBC Sports Chicago this month.

Kenney also said Saturday the Cubs remain interested in hosting an All-Star game. A multiyear renovation of Wrigley Field and the surrounding area is in the latter stages. And the organization will "be back in front of Major League (Baseball)" this year.

"We want the All-Star game," Kenney said. "What (commissioner) Rob (Manfred) has done that’s different from Bud (Selig) is you’ve got to earn it. ... It’s such a big economic driver for these cities. The city has to come in and make a pitch as to why we deserve it in Chicago."

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message