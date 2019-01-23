Roy Halladay's Hall of Fame Cap Will Not Feature a Team Logo

Brandy Halladay said the move is out of respect for both Toronot and Philadelphia, two cities the Hall of Famer loved.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 23, 2019

Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay will enter the Baseball Hall of Fame without a logo on his cap, his wife Brandy said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Halladay, who spent time with both the Blue Jays and Phillies, was inducted into Cooperstown on Tuesday during his first year on the ballot. Brandy released a statement thanking the writers for the "overwhelming percentage of votes" her late husband received and told reporters on Wednesday that he will not wear a team logo out of respect for both of the cities he loved.

Halladay played 16 seasons in the majors before dying in a fatal plane crash in November 2017. He was 40 years old.

The right-hander made his major league debut in 1998 with the Blue Jays, who drafted him in the first round of the 1995 MLB draft.

Halladay went on to pitch 12 seasons with Toronto before signing with the Phillies as a free agent in 2010. He went on to spend four seasons in Philadelphia.

Halladay posted a career record of 203–105 with a 3.38 ERA across 2,749 1/3 innings and led the league in complete games thrown seven times.

A two-time Cy Young Award winner, Halladay garnered All-Star recognition eight times during his career. He retired in December 2013.

