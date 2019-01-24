Report: Dodgers Sign Outfielder A.J. Pollock to Five-Year Deal

Pollock hit .257 with 21 home runs and 65 RBI in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 24, 2019

The  Los Angeles Dodgers have signed free-agent outfielder A.J. Pollock to a five-year contract on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The deal is "in the $60 million range," ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Pollock spent the first seven years of his career in Arizona. He is a career .281 hitter with 74 home runs and 264 RBIs. Pollock's lone All-Star season came in 2015 when he hit .315 with 20 homers and 76 RBI. He also stole 39 bases. 

The 31-year-old has been marred by injury since 2015. He played in just 12 games in 2016 and nearly missed the entire season after undergoing elbow surgery in April. Pollock logged 425 at-bats in 2017 and 413 at-bats in 2018. Last season he hit .257 and collected 65 RBIs while tallying 21 doubles.

Los Angeles has re-shuffled its outfield this offseason. The Dodgers traded Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp to the Reds in December 2018 after back-to-back World Series losses in 2017 and 2018. 

 

