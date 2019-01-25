Nike has agreed to a 10-year partnership with Major League Baseball to become its official uniform and footwear supplier starting in 2020, the league annouced Friday.

Major league uniforms will feature the Nike swoosh, and the brand will also provide each club's baselayer, game-day outerwear and training apparel. Majestic currently makes MLB's uniforms. Once the deal starts, Nike will supply jerseys for MLB, NBA and the NFL.

Fanactics will also manufacture and sell all of Nike's MLB retail products online and in stores.

Nike currently has endorsement deals with more than 500 major and minor league players, including stars like Mike Trout, Giancarlo Stanton and Nolan Arenado.

In 2016, Under Armour completed a deal with the league to become its uniform supplier in 2020. As part of that deal, Fanatics was set to become MLB's apparel retailer. However, it was reported in May that Nike would become MLB's uniforms supplier instead of Under Armour.