With spring training rapidly approaching, two of the offseason's biggest names are still unsigned.

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are expected to ink monster deals but both have yet to actually agree to terms with a team. The two superstars aren't the only quality names still unsigned– reliever Craig Kimbrel, who had 42 saves last season for the Boston Red Sox, is also on the market.

The hot stove has quieted down as teams are wrapping up transactions before pitchers and catchers report for training, but with Machado and Harper's landing spots still unknown, there's guaranteed to still be chatter.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• Talks for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto are "gaining momentum," with the Dodgers and Padres believed to be most prominent suitors at the moment. The Reds, Braves and Astros are also interested. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Marlins are asking that catcher Francisco Mejia is included in the Padres offer. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Padres have emerged as suitors for Manny Machado. San Diego began its pursuit of the four-time All-Star last week. (Kevin Acee, San Diego Union-Tribune)

• The Athletics have signed free-agent RHP Marco Estrada to a one-year deal. (Jane Lee, MLB.com)

• The Mets are in agreement with free-agent left-handed reliever Justin Wilson on a two-year, $10 million deal. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos says team will be involved in the trade market. (MLB Network Radio)