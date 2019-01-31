Brooklyn Borough President Declares Jan. 31 Jackie Robinson Day

Thursday marks Robinson's 100th birthday. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 31, 2019

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams declared Jan. 31 Jackie Robinson Day in Brooklyn on Thursday, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Thursday marks Robinson's 100th birthday. The Hall of Fame infielder and civil rights hero was born on Jan. 31, 1919 in Cairo, Ga. 

"All of Brooklyn proudly gathers here today to honor and recognize the late Jackie Robinson on the occasion of the commemoration of his 100th birthday, while acknowledging the outstanding and commendable accomplishments he has made in American and world history," Adams' proclamation stated.

"I join with all of you as we reflect upon his legacy in professional baseball, the Civil Rights movement, and in business, as he is remembered in the hearts and souls of all who had the privilege of knowing him or knowing of him."

Robinson broke the MLB's color barrier on April 15, 1947 when he suited up for the Dodgers at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn. He was a six-time All-Star in 10 MLB seasons, winning the MVP in 1949. The Dodgers reached the World Series six times with Robinson. They won the championship in 1955.

Robinson served in the United States military from 1942-44 before receiving an honorable discharge. He died in Oct. 1972 at 53-years-old. 

