MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers Picked Pollock Over Harper for Defense, 'Balance'

By Emily Caron
February 02, 2019

There are just three weeks until spring training begins and two of the offseason's biggest names–Manny Machado and Bryce Harper–are still unsigned.

Both superstar free agents are expected to ink monster deals but neither has come to terms with a team yet. The hot stove has quieted down as teams are wrapping up transactions before pitchers and catchers report for training, but things will continue to simmer until Machado and Harper's sign somewhere.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Dodgers signed free-agent center fielder A.J. Pollock instead of Bryce Harper because of his defensive contributions and the way he "balances" the team's lineup as a right-handed hitter. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Giants are pursing "multiple players" and "looking to make offers" for position players to fill outfield needs and add depth. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• It would "not be a surprise" if Reds first-round draft pick Jonathan India was included in a trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Even if the Padres don't sign Bryce Harper after meeting with him, it could mean they will make a big move before spring training starts. Free-agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel could be a good fit. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Twins could target Craig Kimbrel on the closer market. (Dan Hayes, The Athletic)

