MLB Trade Rumors: Bryce Harper's Cryptic Tweet Raises Questions About Free Agency Decision

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors during the MLB offseason.

By Scooby Axson
February 04, 2019

Starting next week, pitchers and catchers will start to report to spring training and while there are plenty of quality free agents available to fill rosters and compete for spots, two of the most coveted free agents remain unsigned.

It is not known when Manny Machado and Bryce Harper will sign deals, but several suitors including the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees have each made their pitches and expressed interest to the two All-Stars.

The Hot Stove, that was active during the Winter Meetings in December, has considerably cooled down and is expected to remain that way until both of them ink contracts.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• Bryce Harper added to the intrigue of his free agency, tweeting after the Super Bowl. The post just said, "loading." The Padres had the latest meeting with the outfielder, with the Phillies also in the mix. 

• The Astros and reliever Chris Devenski agreed on $1.525 million deal for 2019, avoiding arbitration. The deal also has a $2.625 million club option for the 2020 season. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Reds and Marlins are deep in talks regarding catcher J.T. Realmuto. One package could include catcher Tucker Barnhart and infielder Jonathan India. (Joe Frisaro, MLB.com)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message