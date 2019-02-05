MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies Checking in on Marlins' J.T. Realmuto

By Emily Caron
February 05, 2019

Both Manny Machado and Bryce Harper remain unsigned with just about two weeks left until spring training begins.

The two superstars are still in talks with several teams–including new suitors who have emerged to take a swing at the offseason's biggest free agents. When they'll ink deals remains unknown.

Starting next week, pitchers and catchers will begin reporting to spring training. But until either Machado or Harper signs somewhere, the hot stove will remain nice and cool.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Phillies recently "checked in on" Marlins' catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Marlins have signed outfielder Curtis Granderson to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. (Miami Marlins)

• The Phillies agreed to a minor league deal with veteran catcher Drew Butera that includes a $1.3 million salary in the event that he makes the major league roster. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Rangers have agreed to a minor league deal with RHP Ricardo Rodriguez. (Gerry Fraley, Dallas Morning News)

• At least eight teams are still checking in on star free-agent Bryce Harper, with "at least" a few teams considering a short-term deal. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

