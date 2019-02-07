The Phillies made headlines on Thursday afternoon by acquiring highly sought after Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. However, the Mets and Yankees discussed a possible three-way trade with the Marlins for the All-Star catcher earlier this offseason, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

In the proposed deal, Realmuto would have headed to the Mets, who would have shipped star pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the Yankees. Bronx Bombers' third baseman Miguel Andujar and catcher Gary Sanchez would have gone to Miami to round out the deal, reports Martino.

For the right trade package the Mets were willing to give up Syndergaard, who the Yankees were interested in. Meanwhile, the Mets "desparately wanted" Realmuto, but the Marlins' asking price was not right. When the Mets and Marlins held direct talks, Miami asked for two of Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto and Amed Rosario, as well as prospects, per Martino.

In their deal with the Phillies, Miami will recieve catcher Jorge Alfaro, pitching prospects Sixto Sanchez and Will Stewart and international bonus pool money in exchange for Realmuto.

The Marlins were engaged in trade discussions with multiple teams for most of the offseason before completing the deal. Other teams that were interested included the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.

Last season, Realmuto hit .277 with a career-high 74 RBIs and 21 home runs. He also started 111 games behind the plate and earned his first All-Star nod.