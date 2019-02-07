Report: Mets, Marlins and Yankees Discussed Trade Including Noah Syndergaard, J.T. Realmuto

The Mets, Marlins and Yankees reportedly discussed a three-team trade that included J.T. Realmuto and Noah Syndergaard.

By Jenna West
February 07, 2019

The Phillies made headlines on Thursday afternoon by acquiring highly sought after Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. However, the Mets and Yankees discussed a possible three-way trade with the Marlins for the All-Star catcher earlier this offseason, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

In the proposed deal, Realmuto would have headed to the Mets, who would have shipped star pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the Yankees. Bronx Bombers' third baseman Miguel Andujar and catcher Gary Sanchez would have gone to Miami to round out the deal, reports Martino.

For the right trade package the Mets were willing to give up Syndergaard, who the Yankees were interested in. Meanwhile, the Mets "desparately wanted" Realmuto, but the Marlins' asking price was not right. When the Mets and Marlins held direct talks, Miami asked for two of Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto and Amed Rosario, as well as prospects, per Martino.

In their deal with the Phillies, Miami will recieve catcher Jorge Alfaro, pitching prospects Sixto Sanchez and Will Stewart and international bonus pool money in exchange for Realmuto.

The Marlins were engaged in trade discussions with multiple teams for most of the offseason before completing the deal. Other teams that were interested included the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.

Last season, Realmuto hit .277 with a career-high 74 RBIs and 21 home runs. He also started 111 games behind the plate and earned his first All-Star nod.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message