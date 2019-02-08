Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is expected to miss opening day as he recovers from a calf injury, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Lindor is reportedly expected to return to the field in early April.

The three-time All-Star finished sixth in AL MVP voting in 2018. Lindor led the league in at-bats and runs, crossing the plate 129 times. He tallied 38 homers and 25 stolen bases along with 92 RBI. Lindor hit 40-plus doubles and 30-plus homers in each of the last two seasons.

Cleveland has won the AL Central in each of the last three seasons. Lindor led the team in hits and doubles last year. Third baseman Jose Ramirez led the team in home runs with 39.

Lindor avoided arbitration this offseason. He signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with Cleveland in January, and will be arbitration eligible in both 2020 and 2021. Lindor is eligible for free agency in 2022 if he does not sign a contract extension.