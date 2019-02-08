Report: Indians SS Francisco Lindor to Miss Opening Day With Calf Strain

Lindor finished top ten in the AL MVP voting in each of the last three seasons.

By Michael Shapiro
February 08, 2019

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is expected to miss opening day as he recovers from a calf injury, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Lindor is reportedly expected to return to the field in early April.

The three-time All-Star finished sixth in AL MVP voting in 2018. Lindor led the league in at-bats and runs, crossing the plate 129 times. He tallied 38 homers and 25 stolen bases along with 92 RBI. Lindor hit 40-plus doubles and 30-plus homers in each of the last two seasons. 

Cleveland has won the AL Central in each of the last three seasons. Lindor led the team in hits and doubles last year. Third baseman Jose Ramirez led the team in home runs with 39. 

Lindor avoided arbitration this offseason. He signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with Cleveland in January, and will be arbitration eligible in both 2020 and 2021. Lindor is eligible for free agency in 2022 if he does not sign a contract extension.  

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message