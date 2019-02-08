MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred: League Focused on Pace of Play, Won't Expand DH Yet

It does not look like the league will be implementing changes as bold as a universal designated hitter in 2019.

By Emily Caron
February 08, 2019

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said a designated hitter is not coming to the National League quite yet. Manfred said that league leadership is focused on pace-of-game changes for 2019 instead.

Manfred added that expanding the DH–which was suggested by players in response to the league's said desire to speed up games–will have to wait until the next Collective Bargaining Agreement, which is currently slated to take place before the 2022 season.

He said he is encouraged that the players' association responded to management’s proposal for a 20-second pitch clock and a three-batter minimum for a relief pitcher unless an inning ends. Both proposals are designed to shorten games and remain on the table as talks continue.

“Some of these items need to be part of broader discussions that certainly will continue after opening day," Manfred said. "And I hope we can focus on some of the issues that need to get resolved quickly in the interim."

Manfred first proposed the pitch clock before last season but the idea was shot down by players. While he has the right to implement the clock without players' approval, Manfred has been reluctant to make on-field changes without players’ agreement.The league suggested the three-batter minimum to the union more recently. 

“Repeated pitching changes obviously take a lot of time,” Manfred said Friday. “The idea of relievers having to go longer is appealing in terms of promoting the role of the starting pitcher, encouraging pitchers to pitch a little longer at the beginning of the game."

He continued: "I think historically some of our biggest stars (are) starting pitchers and we want to make sure those big stars are out there long enough that that they are marketed.”

The commissioner added that he's "hopeful" about the process of change happening with the MLB.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message