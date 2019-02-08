The Hot Stove got a little warmer this week when the Philadephia Phillies agreed to acquire All–Star catcher J.T. Realmuto in exchange for three young prospects.

But the two biggest free agents, Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, still don't have new homes despite the fact that pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

Here are all of the latest rumors and news around baseball:

• Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner says he is not ruling out adding another big piece before opening day. The Yankees have added James Paxton, Adam Ottavino, Troy Tulowitzki and DJ LeMahieu this offseason. (Anthony Rieber, Newsday)

• The Rangers signed free-agent outfielder Hunter Pence to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training camp. (Texas Rangers) Pence gets a $2 million deal with $1.25 million in incentives. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Brewers have signed free-agent pitcher Josh Tomlin to a minor-league contract with a spring training invite. Tomlin spent his first nine MLB seasons with the Cleveland Indians,. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Kansas City Royals officially signed pitcher Brad Boxberger after he passed his physical. (Rustin Dodd, The Athletic)