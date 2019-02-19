Legendary Dodgers pitcher Don Newcombe passed away on Tuesday, the team announced. The former National League MVP and World Series champion was 92.

Newcombe was the Dodgers' premier starter before the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958. He was a four-time All-Star with Brooklyn and went 123–60 as a starter in seven seasons from 1949-57. Newcombe missed the 1952 and 1953 seasons due to military service during the Korean War.

Newcombe was a member of Brooklyn's lone World Series championship in 1955. He led the Dodgers with 20 wins and a 3.20 ERA. He also threw 233 2/3 innings before Brooklyn defeated the Yankees in seven games for the 1955 title.

Brooklyn's ace followed up his stellar 1955 with a career year in 1956. He led the National League with 27 wins and finished the year with a 3.06 ERA. Newcombe won both the Cy Young and MVP in 1956. He is one of 11 players in MLB history to secure both awards in one season.

Newcombe retired in 1960 after three seasons with the Reds and one with the Indians.