Mariano Rivera Calls Child Support Allegations 'Unfounded'

Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Mariano Rivera has been accused of failing to support two children he had in Panama.

By Associated Press
February 19, 2019

PANAMA CITY — Just weeks after becoming baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, Mariano Rivera is defending himself from accusations in his native Panama that he has failed to support two children he had outside his marriage.

The former New York Yankees’ closer on Tuesday called the demands filed against him in the Central American country “unfounded.”

“I have always acted ... as a good family father,” the 49-year-old told local media.

Rivera’s comments came as he is being asked to appear before Panamanian judicial authorities to answer accusations that he has failed to fulfill his obligations to support the boy and girl, ages 11 and 15.

“He came to clean up his image before the media, instead of notifying authorities and facing the process” against him, said Yovany Wyznick Ortega, a lawyer for the children’s mother.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Ortega alleged that Rivera and the children had “always shared” but that the former player stopped seeing them and “abandoned” them two years ago.

“He stopped paying for things for his children and put them in an economically critical situation,” she said.

The lawyer said Rivera faces five suits filed several months ago. She said that if he does not appear before judicial authorities, she will ask that he be prevented from leaving the country.

Little was known of the accusations against him until Feb. 11, when reports that a hearing called by Rivera’s attorneys did not take place began appearing in local media.

Rivera lives in New York but was back in Panama on Tuesday. He gave an unexpected radio interview, then appeared before local media with his lawyers and offered a brief written statement.

“It is true that I face demands in the courts, all without foundation, which are affecting my children whom I love with all my heart,” the statement said.

Rivera is married and has three children from the marriage.

In late January, Panamanians celebrated when Rivera became baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection and only the second Panamanian selected to the hall. The other is Rod Carew.

Rivera is baseball’s career saves leader with 652 in regular season play, and he had 42 more in postseason games.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message