MLB Rumors: White Sox Still in the Hunt for Manny Machado Despite Padres Offer

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the free agency market enters the home stretch and teams gear up for spring training.

By Scooby Axson
February 19, 2019

The hot stove is heating up with rumors of teams making offers to the biggest free agents on the market.

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still unsigned, and with spring training underway and the regular season beginning in about four weeks, teams are still assembling their rosters with quality free agents still waiting to ink deals.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around baseball:

• The White Sox remain a factor along with the Padres in the pursuit of Manny Machado. He's the first choice for both teams and a target of the Phillies' front office. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Mike Trout and the Angels have engaged in internal discussions regarding a potential contract extension. (Associated Press)

• The Yankees have talked extension with the agent of reliever Dellin Betances. (Bryan Hock, MLB.com)

• The Texas Rangers are mulling extensions for several of their young players. Outfielders Joey Gallo and Nomar Mazara and pitcher Jose Leclerc are the most likely players to receive new deals. (T.R. Sullivan, MLB.com)

• Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw says he isn't going to pay attention to pitch clocks. MLB will use the clocks during spring training. (Bill Plunkett, Orange County Register)

• MLB Player Association executive director Tony Clark says that teams don't justify the price of a ticket. Attendance has dropped in each of the last three seasons.

• Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said that it's "extremely unlikely" that Boston re-signs closer Craig Kimbrel. (Pete Abraham, The Boston Globe)

