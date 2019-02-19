Manny Machado cashed in big on Tuesday, agreeing to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres. While many Yankees fans might have been upset to miss out on the free agent, there was one fan who was not crying over the loss.

In a video captured by SNY, a young Yankee fan went on his rant at Spring Training after learning Machado won't be in the Bronx next season. You've got to admire this kid's energy over something that isn't even happening.

"Good, I don’t want Machado on the Yankees," the kid. "I don’t want anybody from the AL East. I don’t want [Xander] Bogaerts, I don’t want [Mookie] Betts, I don’t want [Josh] Donaldson. I don’t want any of those guys."

He even left the baseball realm to compare the possible move to quarterback Tom Brady.

"It’s kind of like taking Tom Brady from the Patriots and adding him to the Dolphins," he said. "It just doesn’t happen."

Sign this kid up for New York sports radio.

this kid EXTREMELY did not want Manny Machado pic.twitter.com/6oFCVgIsz5 — SNY (@SNYtv) February 19, 2019

No word yet on his opinoins on Bryce Harper becoming a Bronx Bomber.