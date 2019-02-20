The stove is finally hot again after superstar shortstop Manny Machado reportedly inked a record-setting 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres on Tuesday. With Machado finally off the market, all eyes are now focused on the remaining free agency star: Bryce Harper.

Harper, 26, has reportedly sought to sign a contract worth at least $300 million, just as Machado was able to draw. Who will offer him such a sum, however, remains a question for the rumor mill.

Below are the latest news, updates and rumors surrounding where Bryce Harper will sign:

• While it is unknown how large of a contract San Francisco has offered Harper, the Giants reportedly still have a shot at signing the free-agent outfielder. The Phillies, on the other hand, have a tough road ahead to get Harper to sign. (Andry Martino, SNY)

• The Padres aren't ruling out signing Bryce Harper despite reportedly agreeing to a 10-year, $300 million deal with Manny Machado. The team's payroll is already at a franchise record of about $110 million (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• However, a high-ranking Padres official says that the team will not sign Harper. (Kevin Acee, San Diego Union-Tribune)

• The Phillies remain the "most likely destination" for Bryce Harper. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)