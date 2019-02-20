Bryce Harper Rumors: Giants 'Have a Shot' at a Deal, Tough Road Ahead for Phillies

After Manny Machado's reported megadeal with the Padres, all eyes are on Bryce Harper's future home.

By Emily Caron
February 20, 2019

The stove is finally hot again after superstar shortstop Manny Machado reportedly inked a record-setting 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres on Tuesday. With Machado finally off the market, all eyes are now focused on the remaining free agency star: Bryce Harper. 

Harper, 26, has reportedly sought to sign a contract worth at least $300 million, just as Machado was able to draw. Who will offer him such a sum, however, remains a question for the rumor mill.

Below are the latest news, updates and rumors surrounding where Bryce Harper will sign:

• While it is unknown how large of a contract San Francisco has offered Harper, the Giants reportedly still have a shot at signing the free-agent outfielder. The Phillies, on the other hand, have a tough road ahead to get Harper to sign. (Andry Martino, SNY)

• The Padres aren't ruling out signing Bryce Harper despite reportedly agreeing to a 10-year, $300 million deal with Manny Machado. The team's payroll is already at a franchise record of about $110 million (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• However, a high-ranking Padres official says that the team will not sign Harper. (Kevin Acee, San Diego Union-Tribune)

• The Phillies remain the "most likely destination" for Bryce Harper. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

      Modal message